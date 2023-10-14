Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 6,022 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,768 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

