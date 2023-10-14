Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

