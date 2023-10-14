Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
