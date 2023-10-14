Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $13.55 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at $854,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $834,970. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

