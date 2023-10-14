Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 634.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,552.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,522.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,526.57. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,249.36 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.