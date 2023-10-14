Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $36.13 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $36,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after acquiring an additional 519,638 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

