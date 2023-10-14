Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Docebo by 126.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Docebo by 166.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Docebo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Docebo Price Performance

Docebo stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Docebo had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

