Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.