Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

