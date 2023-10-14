Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 11,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 344.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 887,741 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 177,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 308,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 150.2% during the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FCN opened at $189.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $6,248,364.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

