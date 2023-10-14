Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 863 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Masimo by 157.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

