Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading 2.7% Higher

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.20 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.39). 307,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 316,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.80 ($2.32).

Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.19. The company has a market capitalization of £949.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4,800.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

