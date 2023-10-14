Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.68. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,008 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

