Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.9 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 59.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

