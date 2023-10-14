Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the bank on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.9 %
Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.04.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
