Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

