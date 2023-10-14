Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.