Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $304.08

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.08 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 314 ($3.84). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 313.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 81,841 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 294.24. The stock has a market cap of £49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 614.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,800.00%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

