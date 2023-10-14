Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.2258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

