Bank of America Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $45.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.57.

LITE opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $75.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lumentum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

