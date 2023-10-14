Bank of America Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $141.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.78.

NYSE MTB opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

