Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

