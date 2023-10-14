Bank of America Trims Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price to $34.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $507,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

