Bank of America Trims East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price to $74.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.44.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

