Bank of America Trims Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price to $110.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TER. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.94.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

