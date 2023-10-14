Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
BPHLY stock opened at C$38.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.70. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52-week low of C$27.56 and a 52-week high of C$43.52.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of the Philippine Islands
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.