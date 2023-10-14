Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bantec Stock Down 8.9 %

BANT opened at 0.02 on Friday. Bantec has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.02.

Bantec Company Profile

Bantec, Inc operates as a product and service company in the United States and internationally. The company provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers. It also sells disinfecting products and equipment through its website to facility owners in hospitals, universities, manufacturers, and building owners; and supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S.

