Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bantec Stock Down 8.9 %
BANT opened at 0.02 on Friday. Bantec has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.02.
Bantec Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bantec
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.