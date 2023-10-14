Barclays Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $130.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.23.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

ARES stock opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $19,939,091.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 297,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,295,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 634,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.