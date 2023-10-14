Barclays Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.11.

Get Equitable alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EQH opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.