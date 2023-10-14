Barclays Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $15.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James River Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Get James River Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on James River Group

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. James River Group has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.35 million. James River Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.