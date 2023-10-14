Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.3 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPF opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.