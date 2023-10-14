Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 174.6% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.26 on Friday. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.55. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

