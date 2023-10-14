Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the September 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BMWYY. Citigroup cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

