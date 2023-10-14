BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised BE Semiconductor Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BESIY stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.64. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 30.61%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

