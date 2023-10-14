Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $10,192,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ BECN opened at $72.83 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.