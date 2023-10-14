Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Becle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Becle in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Becle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Becle

Becle Price Performance

About Becle

OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $2.22 on Friday. Becle has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

(Get Free Report)

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.