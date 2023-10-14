Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.19

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €121.19 ($127.57) and traded as high as €123.75 ($130.26). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €123.15 ($129.63), with a volume of 259,526 shares.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

