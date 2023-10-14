Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BDRFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

BDRFY stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

