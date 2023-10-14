Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Fox Advisors to Equal Weight

Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Belden alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $71.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 72.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.