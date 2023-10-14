Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.16 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 39.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 549.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 95.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

