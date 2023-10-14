Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Benesse Price Performance
Shares of BSEFY opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. Benesse has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $15.66.
Benesse Company Profile
