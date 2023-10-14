Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Benesse Price Performance

Shares of BSEFY opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. Benesse has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

