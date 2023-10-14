BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Down 23.5% in September

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in BEST by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BEST by 155.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BEST by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST Stock Performance

BEST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. 2,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,840. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. BEST has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

About BEST

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 14.43% and a negative return on equity of 202.88%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.