Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.26

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.02. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 4,709 shares.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

