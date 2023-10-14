Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.