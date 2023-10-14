Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.60. 15,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 285,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

