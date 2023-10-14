Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.60. 15,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 285,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance
Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Depot
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.