Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $5.02 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $306.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

