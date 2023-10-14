Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Down 16.7%

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 97,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 88,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Black Iron Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

