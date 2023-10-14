Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXSL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.36.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $290.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $222,243,000. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $17,414,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 766,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,764.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 761,464 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

