Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.03.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. Block has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Block will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,534. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

