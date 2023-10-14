Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLX. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$28.04 on Friday. Boralex has a one year low of C$27.75 and a one year high of C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1370458 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

