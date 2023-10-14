Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 108.8% in September

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.9 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

