Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $1,146,623.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,921 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

