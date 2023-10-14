Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYDGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $175.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $202.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.50.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.24 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

